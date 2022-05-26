Two men aged 18 and 21 were arrested by the police on Wednesday night after cannabis was found in their car.

The police said community officers were on the beat in Buskett at around 11pm when they noted the two men in a BMW that was parked under the Buskett tent raising the officers’ suspicions.

The police asked the two men, who live in Mosta, to get out of the car which they then searched finding cannabis and small plastic bags.

Officers from the Qormi district were then called in and continued with the investigations, finding more drugs on one of the men.

Their homes were later searched with the police finding items related to drug abuse.

An inquiry is being held.

Both men were taken to the police lock-up where they are currently being held for questioning.