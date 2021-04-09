Two men have been arrested in connection with a string of thefts in homes, garages and restaurants across the south.

The 11 thefts, including two hold-ups, happened between February and April this year in Fgura, Kalkara, Vittoriosa, Paola, Żabbar, Marsascala and Żejtun.

Following days of observation by Major Crimes and Paola district police, the men, one aged 41, the other 34, were arrested.

They will be charged in court later on Friday.