Police raided properties, stopped people and inspected cars in Buġibba and St Paul’s Bay early on Saturday morning, in a hunt to find foreign citizens living in Malta without the necessary documentation.

The inspections follow a public drive to clamp down on irregular migration into the country, with the ultimate aim of deporting law-breakers.

Both Prime Minister Robert Abela, as well as the Opposition PN, have adopted hard lines on the matter in recent weeks, following mass brawl between Syrian residents in Ħamrun.

Saturday’s raids were made public by the Home Affairs Ministry, which said law-breakers were arrested and will now face deportation proceedings.

The statement did not say how many people were arrested during the operation.“Initiatives like this morning’s seek to send out a clear message: that people must obey the country’s laws, including immigration ones,” the ministry said.