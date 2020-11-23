The police arrested a 20-year-old woman following a drug bust in Marsa on Monday.

Led by the Drugs Squad, the operation took place after several days of monitoring a garage that was allegedly serving as a selling point, the police said in a statement.

Photo: Malta Police Force CMRU

The police surrounded the building that houses the garage and at 10.30am members of the Special Intervention Unit cut their way through the door, which was barred with bricks.

Inside they found the woman, from Vittoriosa, who was allegedly selling drugs. She was arrested on the spot.

The police also found 63 packets containing heroin, 110 packets of cocaine and 15 packs of crack cocaine, ready for distribution. The street value of the drugs was estimated at €4,000. The police also found cash in the garage.

The canine and forensics units also participated in the operation.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.

