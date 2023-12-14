A 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking on Wednesday is expected to be charged in court on Thursday.

The police said in a statement that following observations on a shed at Marsa where drugs were allegedly being trafficked, they circled the place on Wednesday, entered it and arrested the people inside.

From the searches that were carried out, the police elevated sachets containing suspected cocaine and cannabis, digital scales and other items related to drug trafficking.

An inquiry is being held.