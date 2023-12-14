 A 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking on Wednesday is expected to be charged in court on Thursday.

The police said in a statement that following observations on a shed at Marsa where drugs were allegedly being trafficked, they circled the place on Wednesday, entered it and arrested the people inside.

From the searches that were carried out, the police elevated sachets containing suspected cocaine and cannabis, digital scales and other items related to drug trafficking.

An inquiry is being held.

 

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.