The Commissioner for Children has asked the police to investigate the "intimidation and harassment" of people, in particular children attending a play at the Żigużajg festival.

The move comes after Spazju Kreattiv hired security when members of ultra-conservative Partit Abba recorded a play and workshop on gender fluidity and asked questions to the children present, ADPD said in a statement.

Abba had said it would be seeking legal advice whether it could institute any action against the performance aimed at schoolchildren.

ADPD international secretary Mina Jack Tolu sent a letter to the Commissioner for Children after attending the performance.

Commissioner Antoinette Vassalli has now informed ADPD that although it could not investigate an alleged crime, it had relayed the complaint to the police.

Tolu said: "I thank the office of the commission for their response and recognising the gravity of this situation by asking the police to investigate".

ADPD general secretary Ralph Cassar said the "cancel culture" of the far-right does not belong in this pluralism.

"We have no tolerance for hate of any kind."