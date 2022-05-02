A court has asked police to investigate claims that ex-OPM official Neville Gafà attempted to bribe witnesses to stop them testifying in a medical visa scam libel case that he lost on Monday.

Gafà lost two libel suits against The Malta Independent on Sunday over stories implicating him in the alleged racket back in 2014.

The stories, published in August 2016, claimed that a “Government official was netting up to €150,000 a month in medical visa scam” and “Receipts show €35,000 in payments made to Gafà by Libyan middleman.”

The claims revolved around allegations made by twelve Libyan nationals, all casualties of the civil war, that the former government official, who introduced himself as “an agent of health of Malta”, had demanded money for treatment.

At the time, the Maltese government had offered free treatment to casualties of the Libyan civil war.

Yet Gafà was allegedly charging patients a monthly fee of some €2,500 to secure medical visas, treatment and accommodation, along with an additional €100 charge.

Offered money not to testify

Throughout the libel proceedings filed by Gafà against the newspaper’s former editor David Lindsay, five of those men testified via Skype about their ordeal.

They claimed further that Gafà had subsequently travelled to Libya and offered them money so as not to testify against him in a case concerning the alleged medical visas racket.

When delivering judgment on Monday in the libel proceedings the court, presided over by Magistrate Victor George Axiak threw out Gafà’s claims, upholding the respondent’s pleas of truth and fair comment.

Moreover, the court recommended that the Police Commissioner investigate the allegations made by the witnesses about Gafà’s attempts to “buy their silence.”

Having said that the court pointed out that this did not mean that there was sufficient evidence from a criminal law aspect to allege that Gafà was embroiled in bribery.

Such a matter was to be assessed before the appropriate court and until there was a final decision in criminal proceedings, the applicant was to be considered innocent, the court said.

More details to follow.