The Malta Police Association has lamented the apparent lack of enforcement of rules ordering the closure of places of entertainment in view of incidents being reported in places that should be quiet.

It said the number of incidents taking place in Paceville and other entertainment venues demonstrates how the rules are being flaunted.

In a statement, the association asked how such incidents were even possible if bars, clubs, discos and nightclubs were meant to be closed, according to legal notices issued by the authorities.

It said the incidents members had to deal with practically on a daily basis happen close to such venues and, sometimes, within them too.

“The police are having to deal with people who are causing trouble and who are flaunting rules to the detriment of their health and that of others.

“The MPA is closely monitoring these developments and does not rule out action to safeguard the personal health of its members,” the association said.

It urged the authorities to ensure that establishments meant to be closed would not open their doors to clients.

The police are having to deal with people who are causing trouble and who are flaunting rules to the detriment of their health and that of others

“We believe that, at this time of a pandemic, the health authorities must ensure that all laws are respected,” it said.

The statement followed several incidents in Paceville or outside entertainment venues in other localities. These include a massive brawl involving about 50 people on New Year’s Day outside a restaurant in Gort Street, Paceville, where police officers had to use a taser gun to control the situation.

The latest incident took place on Saturday night when an 18-year-old woman from Siġġiewi was seriously injured in an argument with another 18-year-old from Pembroke, police said.

The argument between the two teenagers took place at about 2.15am in St Augustine Street, Paceville, and ended with one of them being injured with a glass. She reported the incident when she went to a health centre for treatment.

The police are investigating.

Bars, clubs and band clubs have been ordered closed since October 26 and will remain shut until February as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus.

It was initially planned that bars and other entertainment venues would be able to reopen at the beginning of December. However, just days before that deadline, Prime Minister Robert Abela had announced that the closure would be extended to the end of the year.

At the time, he had said that the decision had been made following consultation with Health Minister Chris Fearne and other experts in the public health sector.

When the new deadline approached, public health chief Charmaine Gauci announced that the legal notice shutting bars and places of entertainment places was being extended until February.