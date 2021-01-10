The police issued 40 contraventions during patrols along the Coast Road in Baħar Iċ-Ċagħaq on Sunday.

They said in a statement the inspections were carried out by the traffic police assisted by the Rapid Police Intervention Unit (RIU), MT Garage and Transport Malta.

Ten of the violations were for exceeding legal noise limits. Other contraventions included failure to use seatbelts, unlicensed vehicles and vehicles without registration plates.

Sunday's patrols were carried out as part of control checks over the weekend.

During these checks, officers from the Żejtun District, the RIU and the Armed Forces on Saturday night booked four people for drink driving and another for refusing a breathalyser test, among others.

Police found vehicle without licence, car insurance and clamps attached to wheels

In Sliema, members of Major Crime Unit and district police stopped a driver who was driving without a licence and insurance cover. The car had one of the registration plates missing and clamps attached to the wheels.

One of the passengers in this car was in possession of cocaine.

District police are investigating.

