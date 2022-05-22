A BMW driver was booked for driving at 130km/h in a 70km/h road on Sunday in a busy morning for the police.

In a statement, the police said they booked some 30 motorists for overspeeding on the coast road near Swieqi within a 90-minute period.

They also included a motorist driving a Toyota Corolla at 121km/h and an Audi A4 clocked at 120km/h.

Other drivers were driving at between 107 and 91km/h.

Motorists were also booked for driving without a seatbelt, having vehicles without number plates or with tinted glass.

The police said its traffic control section has issued 2,400 tickets so far this year. A fresh appeal was made for motorists to respect speed limits and drive safely.