Sliema district police have arrested two men, breaking up a bike theft ring. The stolen bikes were then being sold.

The police said on Tuesday that in the past months they noticed an increase in the number of reports regarding stolen bikes from Sliema, Gżira and the surrounding areas.

Following investigations, the police identified some of the bikes which were allegedly being sold on the open market. On investigating further, the police identified the seller and the man who allegedly stole the bikes.

The latter was arrested in Gżira early on Tuesday and is expected to be charged in court in the coming days.

The police are investigating.