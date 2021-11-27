A group of Libyan nationals suspected of illegally moving millions of euro through the airport are to be charged with money laundering and tax evasion.

Times of Malta is informed that the Libyan nationals are being held at the police’s Financial Crime Investigation Department.

They are expected to be charged on Saturday afternoon after having been held for questioning for nearly 48 hours.

The case revolves around a cluster of some five Malta-registered companies which the group controls.

Sources said the financial crime probe, which involved different branches of the police, had uncovered how the Libyan nationals were dodging tax.

Police then received intelligence that the suspects would routinely move large sums in cash out of the country via Malta International Airport in Luqa.

More to follow