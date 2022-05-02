Mater Dei Hospital has called in the police after four biohazard clinical bags full of COVID-19 swab tests were dumped in a field at Iklin valley.

They were discovered by volunteers from environmental NGO Żibel, who raised the alarm in a Facebook post.

The bright yellow bags had ‘Health Division’ and ‘Clinical Waste-For Incineration Only’ written across them.

Packaging of swabs can be seen through the plastic bags with the words CITOSWAB, an international brand that produces COVID-19 virus sampling, and transport kits.

The discovery was first highlighted by Lovin Malta.

"We remind everyone that hazardous waste of any nature should not be thrown away with your regular waste (and even less so into nature)," the NGO wrote.

Żibel founder Andrew Schembri said the bags were discovered on Saturday morning and that the dumping was a ‘stupid act’.

“From our end, it’s insane that someone chose to dump these here. It’s a selfish, irresponsible, and a stupid act with any kind of illegal dumping, but this is another level,” he told Times of Malta.

Replying to questions on the illegal dumping, a Health Ministry spokesperson said:

"Mater Dei Hospital have filed a police report with regards to the above-mentioned waste, for the necessary investigations to be conducted by the police force."

Questions have been sent to the police.

According to WasteServ, all types of hazardous waste must be taken to the appropriate WasteServ facility and members of the public are to contact the agency for more details.

Hazardous waste such as paints, solvents, sludge, and oil are processed at the Thermal Treatment Facility in Marsa. Clinical and pharmaceutical waste is also processed at the same facility.