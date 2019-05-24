Police were called out to a residential parking garage in Swieqi on Monday over structural concerns.
An area of the car park for the Forum Residences on St Andrews Road, which shares a building with Green’s Supermarket, was cordoned off. Cracks were visible in part of the ceiling and a support jack is in place.
The area cordoned off is not normally used by customers at the supermarket.
A police spokesman confirmed that officers were on site but could not provide any further information, including on the nature of any danger.
Efforts to contact the site owner, J Portelli Projects, were unsuccessful, with an employee saying nobody was available to comment.
Concerns over structural issues have increased in recent weeks after a string of building collapses, which prompted the government to speed through a sweeping reform of construction regulations.
