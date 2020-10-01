Transport Malta has called in the police after a cyber-attack prevented it from providing its usual services throughout this week.
The authority's computer systems were attacked during the night between Friday and Saturday.
"The authority has taken immediate action, but unfortunately the technical problems have persisted," TM said on Thursday.
A magisterial inquiry is being held.
Transport Malta apologised to its clients and said it is working to restore services as soon as possible.
