The police and the Armed Forces stopped 890 vehicles in inspections carried out on New Year’s Eve.

The police said in a brief statement the inspections were carried out in connection with traffic regulation breaches as well as breaches of other regulations including driving without a valid licence, without a safety belt and driving under the influence of alcohol.

They thanked the public for their cooperation.

