A woman filmed snatching a handbag from a salon in Mrieħel has been arrested, the police said.

In a video posted on the Facebook group The Salott, a woman with a tattoo on her forearm could be seen allegedly stealing the bag of another client at Niumee's.

Some hours later, the police issued a statement saying the woman had been identified and hauled into custody. She is now being held for questioning.

The salon owners subsequently said that other people had contacted them and claimed that the same woman seen in their video footage had also stolen bags from their respective salons or shops.





