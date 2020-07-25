A number of shops in Ħamrun were closed by the police on Friday because their licence to operate had expired.

The police said on Saturday inspections were carried out by the Ħamrun police, assisted by officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit.

During the inspections, the police also issued a number of contraventions including for smoking inside the establishments. Charges for other irregularities are to be issued.

The police said that such inspections will continue in all localities in the country.

They appealed for cooperation both from shop owners and their clients and warned that those found to be breaching the law would be penalised.