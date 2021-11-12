Opposition leader Bernard Grech has increased pressure on Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa to open an investigation into Joseph Muscat.

Times of Malta on Sunday revealed how Muscat was wired €60,000 split across four payments from a Swiss company that received millions from Steward Healthcare.

RELATED STORIES New police commissioner gives '100% guarantee' corruption cases will be probed

On Friday Grech said five days on from the revelations, the public was still none the wiser about whether Muscat was under investigation.

Act now, Bernard Grech tells police commissioner.

“The commissioner has a duty to inform the public if he has started an investigation”.

Prime Minister Robert Abela confirmed this week that the payments fall within the remit of a magisterial inquiry into the hospitals deal triggered by rule of law NGO Repubblika.

Police appear reluctant to open a separate investigation into Muscat’s activities, instead relying on the magistrate to lead a probe into transactions within the confines of the Vitals Global Healthcare inquiry.

Grech said in a video address that the more time passed, the more time the “suspect” had time to build documentation justifying the transactions.

“Politicians cannot keep evading justice. The commissioner, the institutions have to work, without any hindrance by the prime minister.”

Grech said commissioner Gafa is obliged to inform the public what he is doing about the revelations.