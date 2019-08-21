This year, the Malta Police Force is celebrating two major milestones: the 205th anniversary since the Force was formed, making it one of the oldest in the world and the 25th anniversary since the reestablishment of the Malta Police Band in 1994.

To mark both occasions, the Malta Police Band is holding a bigger version of its annual summer concert – this year inside the courtyard of San Anton Palace in Attard.

The Summer Concert at the Palace takes place today. Together with the 45-piece marching band, which also includes bagpipes (the band was the first to introduce this to Malta in 2006), a whole host of famous names will be taking to the stage to make the night more memorable. These are namely Ira Losco, Michaela Pace, Kevin Borg, Ludwig Galea, Owen Leuellen, Ivan Grech, Ritienne and soprano Ruth Sammut Casingena.

The police concert takes place at San Anton Palace tonight at 8pm.