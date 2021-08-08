The police on Sunday confiscated 34 birds that were being sold illegally at the Floriana open market.

In a statement, they said that officers from its Environmental Protection Unit carried out inspections at the market together with the Wild Bird Regulation Unit.

During the inspections, they saw that some hawkers were illegally selling the birds. This was because they belonged to species that cannot be sold.

The birds have been passed on to the state’s veterinarian, the police said.

They added that two of the bird hawkers were also operating without a licence and charges are to be issued against them.

Police investigations are continuing.