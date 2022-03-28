Members of the Commu­nity Policing team were last week seen patrolling Gorg Borg Olivier Street in Victoria.

Community policing is concerned with solving crimes that the community is concerned about by working with and gaining support from the citizens.

The most effective methods include dialogue between police, government resources, the people and businesses to address problems affecting the community.

Apart from weekly meetings with young people, the Community Policing team holds meetings with different stakeholders, including local councils and parishes.

Meanwhile, members of the Gozo Community Policing Team presented a money donation to Ta’ Pinu rector, Fr Gerard Buhagiar, for Ukrainian refugees who are taking shelter in Poland.