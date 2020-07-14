Police Day was commemorated at Santa Marija Cemetery chapel in Victoria, yesterday, with Mass in memory of deceased members led by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech and assisted by Gozo police force chaplain Mgr Paul Cardona.

Leading the congregation was the newly-appointed Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà. Inspectors Charles Bernard Spiteri and Josef Gauci, superintendent Maurice Curmi, assistant Police Commissioner Martin Sammut, ex-superintendent Ray Zammit on behalf of the Association of Retired Police Officers Malta, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and Magistrate Joe Mifsud also attended.

Mgr Grech blessed the police graves, followed by the laying of wreaths. The celebration ended with the sounding of the Last Post and a minute of silence.

The Malta Police Force is 206 years old.