Police Day was commemorated at Santa Marija Cemetery chapel in Victoria, on July 15, with the celebration of Mass in memory of deceased members. The main celebrant was Diocesan vicar general Mgr Tarcisio Camilleri, assisted by Gozo Police Force chaplain Mgr Paul Cardona and Malta Police chaplain Fr Raymond Bonnici, OFM Cap.

Leading the congregation was police commissioner Angelo Gafà. Inspectors Charles Bernard Spiteri and Josef Gauci, superintendent Joseph Hersey, assistant police commissioner Stephen Gatt, deputy commissioner Ramon Mercieca and ex-superintendent Ray Zammit, representing the Association of Retired Police Officers (Malta), also attended.

After Mass, Mgr Camilleri blessed the police graves, followed by the laying of wreaths by police commissioner Gafà and sergeant Jonathan Vella on behalf of the Police Officers Union, among others.

The Malta Police Force in its present form dates from a proclamation during the governorship of Sir Thomas Maitland (1813-1814). By Proclamation XXII of July 1, 1814, Maitland ordered and directed that all powers up to then exercised with respect to the administration of the police of Malta and its dependencies were, after July 12, 1814, to be administered by the authorities under established procedures. After the grant of self-government in 1921, the police department became the responsibility of the Maltese government. The first minister responsible for justice and the police was Alfredo Caruana Gatto.

The Malta Police Force is one of the oldest police forces in Europe.