Millions in resources and training are being invested in community policing teams, an ‘unprecedented’ investment in the continuous fight against crime, according to National Security Minister Michael Farrugia.

Minister Michael Farrugia. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The minister was speaking at a press conference on the launch of the Melllieħa Community Policing Team, which seeks to promote more meaningful engagement between officers and residents, with the goal of fighting crime more effectively.

“When people get to know the police officers in their neighbourhood they are more likely to open their hearts out with them and to pass on information relating to crime,” said the minister.

Four police officers were posted in Mellieħa when the project was launched in July. They are seeking to integrate themselves within the locals to understand better the community’s needs.

As part of this initiative, the aim is to have higher visibility within the community and to enhance communication among relevant stakeholders and agencies through partnerships.

Video: Jonathan Borg

Mellieħa was chosen as the neighbourhood to test this new policing model, not only because it is quiet but also but because its residents are from diverse groups, the CEO of the Police Corps, Angelo Gafà claimed.

“So far the project was running well, and had received very positive feedback,” Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar said, adding that it was the dream of the force to see community policing become a mainstay in localities across the islands.

Dr Farrugia was also pleased to announce that the crime rate continued to fall.

Due to initiatives already implemented it dipped by 1% in 2017 and a further 7% the following year. Figures for the first half of this year, represented a 4-5% drop in crime, This tightened the minister’s resolve to drive the community policing project forward.

The next community in which this project was scheduled to take place would be much more challenging, Dr Farrugia added. He did not, however, indicate which locality he was referring to.