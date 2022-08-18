Updated 1.48 pm

The police deployed the Rapid Intervention Unit on Thursday after a fight broke out among a group of men in Ħamrun.

The fight took place in St Joseph High Road and Fra Diegu Square, metres away from the police station, at about 12.30pm.

Video: Sandra Bugeja.

It initially started with an argument between two Syrian men and grew into a fight involving some 25, people on the scene said.

Video on social media showed shoppers fleeing as men fought each other, swinging long pieces of wood, throwing whatever they could find at each other and using shop advertising placards as shields. District police struggled to hold some men back until the RIU officers arrived.

Traffic was diverted until calm was restored.

A police spokesman said two men had been injured, one having apparently been struck on the head with a piece of wood, while the other had a stab wound on one of his legs. Both are to be questioned by the police.

The situation was brought under control by 12.50pm when the road was reopened for traffic.