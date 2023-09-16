Police detained seven people caught with expired residency papers on Friday night, as part of inspections in Sliema.

Aside from the undocumented residents, officers also caught Y-plate vehicle drivers chauffeuring the vehicles without the necessary Transport Malta documentation. Two vehicles were also towed, police said in a statement.

Law enforcement entities have cranked up inspections in recent weeks as part of a government-ordered drive to encourage law-abiding behaviour while also clamping down on undocumented third-country nationals.

A total of 105 vehicles were inspected. Photo: Malta Police CMRU

Friday’s round of roadside inspections involved the Malta Police Force, Transport Malta, JobsPlus and Detention Services.

In total, 105 vehicles were stopped. In the majority of cases, drivers were found to be abiding by the law, the police said.

In other cases, some drivers were caught without valid driving licences or vehicles without an affixed road licence. Others were caught using their mobile phone while driving.