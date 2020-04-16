Police officers were called to disperse and maintain social distancing between a group of bikers attending the funeral of a fellow rider.

A police spokesperson said that the bikers were at the Naxxar cemetery as part of a funeral to a rider from their motorcycle club, that had been killed in a road traffic accident in Qormi last weekend.

Police officers were at the scene distancing bikers lining Triq San Gorg, keeping them at two metres distance.

The spokesperson was unaware of how many bikers were at the scene or if any were fined given current laws against public gathering.

In order to prevent the continued spread of COVID-19, a group of four or more people can be issued with €100 fines.

Health inspectors were also called to the scene.

One of the bikers who attended the funeral today said that the police were very understanding of the situation and no fines were issued to those who attended.

They added that everyone attending was obeying the law and maintaining their distance.

"The only moment the crowd's attention was slightly drawn by the police was the extremely tense moment when the coffin was being blessed and prayed upon because some got carried away by their tears of emotion and I doubt anyone could see clearly due to the swelling of the eyes and the flooding of the years, let alone see anyone anywhere close to each other.

"It was all a matter of a few seconds and no commotion ever happened at all. The police were extremely calm and understanding, and so was the public who obeyed immediately and took a step or two back again."

Bikers were attending the funeral of a 38-year-old motorcyclist who was killed on the spot after being hit by a car on the Mrieħel bypass, Qormi on Sunday.