A police officers' union on Tuesday said it has registered an industrial dispute over working conditions which it says will drain manpower from police districts.

“Our districts are not equipped to handle a major accident where a large number of officers are required to intervene,” the Malta Police Union said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

The union's committee registered the official trade dispute with Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà on Monday evening.

This follows another dispute registered by the union last week over conditions in an internal call for assistant commissioners.

The MPU's statement on Tuesday morning described the “situation of disappointment, demotivation and great uncertainty” facing men and women in blue.

The union said the police force is being “administered from an office through a computer” and said officers are growing increasingly unhappy with the state of district police branches.

Police headquarters in Floriana. File photo.

Daily complaints

“The union is being inundated with complaints from its members regarding the inhumane working situation in various districts. They are struggling to keep up their daily commitments, in times when the usual commitments are non-existent,” union spokesperson Roderick Psaila said in the statement.

The union expressed concerns that workloads may increase after the lifting of COVID-19 measures.

It also said that district sergeants were being forced to do extra work, since overtime for officers had been reduced.

“Administrative duties are increasing drastically, with demands and instructions from the administration to maintain attractive statistical numbers, which might give a picture that everything is ok to the general public, when in fact it’s not,” the union said.

The union also complained that police officers are being prevented from earning extra money in their free time and that this was stopping them from making enough to enjoy a decent standard of living.