A white SUV believed to have been used as the getaway car by three men involved in last week's double murder in Sliema is being examined by the police.

Officers towed the car away from the car park near St Luke's Hospital on Thursday.

TVM said equipment which may be used to interfere with police messages and phone transmissions was found inside along with other items connected to the murders.

The vehicle, a VW Tiguan, was stolen two years ago but carried number plates stolen more recently.

Chris Padolfino and Ivor Maciejowski, both art collectors, were shot dead in their home in Locker Street late on Tuesday last week.

Their assailants are believed to have been in the property for only four minutes, firing six shots. The motive for the crime remains unclear.

Police are trawling footage from various CCTV cameras as part of their investigations.

A police spokesman on Monday would give no further details.