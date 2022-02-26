Police have been filmed “tearing down” anti-war symbols soon after a protest outside the Russian embassy in Malta on Friday.

Around seven police offices were captured removing candles and banners calling for the immediate halting of Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

Police were filmed removing the anti-war symbols soon after a protest outside the Russian embassy finished.

Protestors gathered outside the Russian embassy in Kappara on Friday evening in a protest organised by numerous NGOs.

People held candles and placards denouncing Russian president Vladimir Putin, chanting "hands off Ukraine".

It appears that police set about removing the anti-war symbols soon after the last protestors left the site.

“People put this there for a reason…It’s not normal. Why would you do this?” a person who filmed the scene asked police.

In the footage, several candles left behind by protestors can be seen rolling across the street as police took apart the protest symbols.

The peaceful protest saluted Russian people and drew a distinction between them and Putin’s action.

"We know that this aggression is the result of the intentions and actions of cruel and ambitious leaders, and not of a whole people that has nothing to do with this violence.

“Despite what their leaders have done, we feel no hatred whatsoever towards any Russian, including those who like you, have made their home temporarily or permanently among us,” protestors said in a letter addressed to Russian ambassador Andrey Lopukhov.

Casualties have been mounting on both sides as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its third day.

Some 50,000 have fled Ukraine in just 48 hours, with the invasion having sparked fears of wider conflict in Europe.