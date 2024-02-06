Over the weekend the police arrested 10 people who were either working without a bouncer's license or a work permit in Paceville.

The police said in a statement five of these people are from Serbia, three from North Macedonia, one from Bulgaria and another one from Bangladesh.

The arrests follow inspections at 24 establishments over the weekend.

In some places they found people working as bouncers without the required license to work at entertainment establishments. In other places they found people working there without a permit to work in Malta.

The police officers were assisted by detention services officials and JobsPlus officers.

The inspections come a few weeks after a group of security guards were caught on camera beating a man lying on the ground and kicking him repeatedly in the head.

The beating led to the arrest of three people – including the victim – and has seen renewed talk about safety in Paceville with stakeholders wondering whatever had become of 2019 plans for reform in the licensing of bouncers.

In 2019, former minister Michael Farrugia had told Times of Malta that under his tenure, the ministry had begun discussions with stakeholders about the matter.

Last month, the Home Affairs Ministry twice sidestepped the issue and ignored questions by Times of Malta.