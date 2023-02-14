Two people were arrested by the police after some six kilograms of cannabis were found in a trailer on Tuesday following intensive investigations.

The police said in a statement that after receiving information that the drugs were being carried in a trailer as part of its merchandise, they followed the vehicle and stopped it in the Ħal Far area.

Following a search inside the trailer with the assistance of the Customs Department, the police found the drugs hidden in a refrigerator that was part of the merchandise.

The 53-year-old driver was arrested and later, another man, aged 43, was also arrested.

An inquiry is being held. The two men are being held at the police lockup in Floriana.

Malta reformed cannabis laws in late 2021 to allow personal possession of small quantities of the drug, home cultivation and the creation of cannabis associations, which have yet to be established.

However, trafficking and importing of the drug as well as possession in quantities denoting it is not for personal use remain against the law.