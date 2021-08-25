A 39-year-old man from Marsa was arrested following a €60,000 drug bust in Marsascala.
The police said in a statement that officers tried stopping a vehicle on Triq il-Qaliet at 11.30am on Wednesday.
The man sped off, crashing into a police car. He was chased down the road and arrested on the spot.
The officers found one kilo of cocaine in his vehicle, and also discovered a firearm at his home.
Police investigations and a magisterial inquiry are ongoing.
