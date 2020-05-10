The police seized a 'considerable number' of drug sachets, a revolver and ammunition as they arrested a man in Zabbar on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old from Cospicua was stopped as he drove in Zabbar with a 15-year-old girl. The sachets, believed to contain cocaine and heroin, were found in the car along with cash, the police said.

A search in two houses in Cospicua yielded more drug-related material as well as a pistol and ammunition.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is holding an inquiry.

The man is to be taken to court accused of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a weapon and ammunition, money laundering and sexual acts with a minor.