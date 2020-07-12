The police will be issuing charges against a number of people after the discovery of drugs and several traffic regulation breaches during police work in the night between Saturday and Sunday.

The police said that in controls in Vjal Sir Paul Boffa, Paola and in Triq Ħal Qormi, Luqa, Paola district police assisted by members of the Traffic Section, the Rapid Intervention Unit, the Dogs Section, the Police Garage and members of the Armed Forces found:

• What they believe is cannabis and other items related to drug use in a BMW 318D M Sport that was being driven by a 19-year-old man who lives in Birżebbuġa. In the car there was a passenger, also 19 from Birżebbuġa;

• What they believe is cannabis in a BMW 320D that was being driven by a Syrian man who lives in Paola;

• A 19-year-old man from Ħamrun driving a Toyota Tercel without a valid licence;

• What they believe is cocaine on a 19-year-old woman from Pietà who was a passenger in a Toyota Vitz;

• A 30-year-old woman from Victoria driving under the influence of alcohol;

• What they believe is cocaine in a Mercedes Benz CLS that was being driven by a Romanian 34-year-old woman who lives in St Julian’s. The woman was also driving under the influence of alcohol; and

• What they believe is cannabis and items related to drug use in a Mercedes Benz A180 that was being driven by a 21-year-old man who lives in Siġġiewi.

The police said that in other controls in Triq Għar Dalam, Birżebbuġa, Żejtun district police found seven cars that were being driven by people aged between 20 and 52, who were not covered by a licence and/or insurance police.

They said they will be issuing charges against the people involved. Meanwhile, investigations are continuing.