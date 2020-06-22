The police found drugs at a vehicle roadblock near Cospicua last night, despite the passengers' attempts to get rid of it.

The incident took place at Triq it-Tlett Ibliet at about 11pm.

The police said that as they stopped vehicles, they noticed a car stop some distance away, with the people inside acting suspiciously.

Officers started walking towards the vehicle, which was then driven a few metres forward and stopped near the police.

The officers checked the area where the car had first stopped and found sachets which were later confirmed to contain synthetic drugs, cocaine, cannabis, heroin and crack.

The occupants of the car, four men and two women aged between 16 and 23, are being questioned.

The 21-year-old driver was found not to have a valid driver's licence and the vehicle insurance did not cover him.

Investigations are continuing.

This was the second drugs find in a car in less than 24 hours. On Saturday night the police arrested a 30-year-old man after they found what was described as 'a considerable' amount of suspected cocaine in his car at Pinto Wharfnat, Floriana.