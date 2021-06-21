Firearms and explosives have been recovered from the seabed off Miġra L-Ferħa cliffs in a police operation which started on Sunday and ended on Monday morning.

An army team of divers was also involved in the search on the west coast.

Officers from the police major crimes unit were on the scene.

Video: Jonathan Borg

The police said a search started after a tip-off at 3pm on Sunday and continued till 7pm before resuming on Monday morning.

No further details were available.

Magistrate Monica Vella is holding an inquiry.

Picture: Jonathan Borg.

Police and army teams at the site. Photo: Jonathan Borg