The police arrested four men after they found a fridge and a chest freezer stuffed with drugs being carried on a van in Floriana late on Monday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said that after weeks of surveillance, officers from the Drugs Squad assisted by the Rapid Intervention Unit stopped, surrounded and searched the van and found 20 packets of suspected cannabis hidden in the sealed fridge and chest freezer.

The operation continued in St Paul's Bay, and another packet with more suspected drugs was found in a residence.

A 47-year-old man from Senglea and three Italian men aged 23, 29 and 32 were arrested.

The street value of the drug was estimated at €420,000.

A Magisterial Inquiry was appointed whilst investigations are ongoing.