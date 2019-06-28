A motorist allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident in Luqa last Sunday evening, was granted bail on Tuesday after pleading not guilty to attempting to grievously injure a pedestrian.

Hagen Azzopardi, a 25-year old Msida resident, was driving his VW Golf along Triq Misraħ iz-Zgħazagħ, Luqa at around 9pm when he allegedly ran over and grievously injured a 27-year old man from Sta Venera.

He then drove off the scene, hitting a number of cars during the getaway.

Police tracked him down to Msida following eyewitness accounts of the alleged incident.

The young driver, alongside his 19-year old girlfriend, was arrested after being stopped close to the Junior College.

Mr Azzopardi pleaded not guilty to attempted grievous bodily harm, seriously injuring the pedestrian and wilful damage to third party property, including a Mercedes Benz, a Skoda Fabia Combi and a Peugeot 307.

He was further charged with dangerous and reckless driving.

Prosecuting Inspector Paul Camilleri explained that the alleged victim, a former boyfriend of the accused’s girlfriend, had repeatedly phoned the girl and her current boyfriend, making contact even when the girl had reportedly changed her mobile number.

The latest calls dated to Sunday when the alleged victim had asked the accused to go to Luqa where the whole incident eventually took place.

Magistrate Simone Grech, after hearing submissions by both parties, upheld a request for bail against a deposit of €500, a personal guarantee of €2500 and other conditions including a curfew between 7.30pm and 6.00am.

The court also issued a Protection Order in favour of the alleged victim.

Inspector Paul Camilleri prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.