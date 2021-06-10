Police have located one of five people wanted to appear before court, after a public appeal.

In a statement, the force said 36-year-old Italian Emanuele Rebora had been found.

The other four are still at large:

  • Andres Felipe Quimbaya Nieto, a 23-year-old Spaniard;  
  • Emmi Amanda Kumpulainen, a 21-year old Finn,  
  • Habte Mariam Tsegethans, 31 from Eritrea;
  • and Ibrahim Yassine, a 40-year-old Libyan.

Emanuele Rebora (left), Habte Mariam Tsegethans (centre), and Ibrahim Yassine.Emanuele Rebora (left), Habte Mariam Tsegethans (centre), and Ibrahim Yassine.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact the police, anonymously, on 21224001 /119 or by visiting a police station. 

The police thanked the public for its assistance.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.

Support Us