Police have located one of five people wanted to appear before court, after a public appeal.
In a statement, the force said 36-year-old Italian Emanuele Rebora had been found.
The other four are still at large:
- Andres Felipe Quimbaya Nieto, a 23-year-old Spaniard;
- Emmi Amanda Kumpulainen, a 21-year old Finn,
- Habte Mariam Tsegethans, 31 from Eritrea;
- and Ibrahim Yassine, a 40-year-old Libyan.
Emanuele Rebora (left), Habte Mariam Tsegethans (centre), and Ibrahim Yassine.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact the police, anonymously, on 21224001 /119 or by visiting a police station.
The police thanked the public for its assistance.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us