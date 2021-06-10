Police have located one of five people wanted to appear before court, after a public appeal.

In a statement, the force said 36-year-old Italian Emanuele Rebora had been found.

The other four are still at large:

Andres Felipe Quimbaya Nieto, a 23-year-old Spaniard;

Emmi Amanda Kumpulainen, a 21-year old Finn,

Habte Mariam Tsegethans, 31 from Eritrea;

and Ibrahim Yassine, a 40-year-old Libyan.

Emanuele Rebora (left), Habte Mariam Tsegethans (centre), and Ibrahim Yassine.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact the police, anonymously, on 21224001 /119 or by visiting a police station.

The police thanked the public for its assistance.