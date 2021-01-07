The police have recovered a shotgun and drugs during investigations into a shooting in Cospicua late on Wednesday.

Four men were arrested following the firing of a single shot at Triq id-Dejqa at about 9pm. No one was injured.

The police explained on Thursday that two brothers aged 24 and 20 had reported that they were shot at by the father of 26-year-old man they were arguing with.

The police said they had recovered the shotgun from the residence of the alleged aggressor. A substance believed to be cannabis was found at the residence of the brothers.

All four men involved - two Maltese and two foreign nationals - are being questioned.