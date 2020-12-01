A 46-year-old man was arrested by the police on Tuesday and found in possession of cannabis resin having a street value of €55,000.

In a statement, the police said the Drug Squad had been observing the man for several days. He was stopped while driving in Ċirkewwa at about 11am and 3 kilos of cannabis resin were found in the car. The drug was in 12 packets in a sack.

The man, who is from Marsa, is being questioned at police headquarters.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is holding an inquiry.