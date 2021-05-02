Some 150 people were fined by the police and the Malta Tourism Authority during the weekend following reports of crowds in Pembroke and Mellieħa in breach of COVID-19 regulations.

A police officer was attacked and slightly injured in the process.

The police said on Sunday that around 3am on Saturday, police at the St Julian’s station received information that there were several people drinking on the rocks at the Natura 2000 site in Pembroke. The police went on site and on seeing the officers, those present tried to escape.

The police issued some 80 fines relating to breaches to the legal notice on the mandatory use of masks and the number of people allowed in public spaces.

At around 2am on Sunday, police from the St Julian’s station returned to the site and again found a number of people drinking on the rocks. The police fined 35 of them for similar breaches.

While taking their details, an 18-year-old French man attacked an officer tearing up his shirt, and escaped. A search was carried out for him and he was arrested sometime later. He is currently being held at the police lock-up in Floriana and is expected to be charged in court in the coming days.

The officer had to be treated at a health centre for slight injuries.

The police said that at around 9.15pm on Friday, officers from the Qawra police station assisted by the Rapid Intervention Unit went to a private residence in Mellieħa after receiving reports that a party was under way.

On getting there, the police heard music and noticed people on the roof. They ordered the occupants to open the door and found around 35 people inside.

The police called the Malta Tourism Authority and assisted the authority’s officials with the taking of details of those present for the necessary action to be taken against them.