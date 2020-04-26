The police fined 16 persons early on Sunday after they held a party in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, ignoring social distancing measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone meeting in groups of more than three is liable to a fine of €100.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri thanked the police for their service and insisted that measures ordered by the health authorities must be observed for as long as they remain in force.

On Saturday the police fined 20 people for breaching social distancing rules in the previous 24 hours.