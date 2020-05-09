Another 29 people have been fined for breaching social distancing regulations as Malta gradually eases restrictions intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Health authorities said the 29 people were fined €100 during continuous rounds being carried out by police and environmental health officers to enforce the ban on public gatherings of more than four people.

One additional person was fined for breaching the two week obligatory quarantine for people entering the country, during 354 inspections carried out in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Saturday, public health superintendent said the country had now entered a transition phase with restrictions being lifted, and stressed the importance of the public cooperating with new measures.

She also advised people ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday to safeguard elderly relatives by keeping their distance.

The past 24 hours have seen only one new positive case from 1,006 tests carried out.

Eight people recovered from the virus in the same period, bringing the total number of those recovered to 427.

Only seven COVID-19 patients remain hospitalised.