Another 34 people were fined €100 each for breaching social distancing regulations as Malta reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday - the sharpest increase in a month.

According to the government's daily update on the pandemic, the police issued the fines to people who were in groups of more than four.

One person was found breaking obligatory quarantine during the 432 inspections carried out in the last 24 hours.

The authorities urged everyone to cooperate and follow the directives issued to curb the spread.