A 45-year-old man from Valletta was caught breaking into a house by the police.

The incident happened on Sunday at 7.15pm on Triq Sant’Anna.

The Police said the man fled the scene as soon as he spotted officers who had turned up on site following reports of an attempted break-in.

He was chased and arrested in Triq Żekka.

Following a search outside the private residence that the man was trying to break into, the police found equipment that he was probably using to force open the front door.

The man was led to the Floriana lock-up and is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.

Investigations are being led by the Valletta district police.