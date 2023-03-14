The Malta Police force has appointed 25 new reserve police constables, who took their oath of appointment in a ceremony on Tuesday.

The new reserves police constables (RPCs), 17 men and eight women, were all previously police officials or served as members in another disciplined force. Their appointment brings up the total of RPCs in the police force to 191 officers.

The new recruits attended a training course at the police academy in Ta' Kandja, where they were instructed on a number of topics that include fundamental human rights, restraint techniques, the use of weapons, mental health, information about the laws of Malta, community policing, data protection, sexual and domestic violence, helping the victims of crime, customer care, as were a first aid course.

Addressing the ceremony, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said that, as opposed to fresh recruits, the RPCs already come equipped with prior knowledge of the job as well as experience in seeing the human side of the situations they encounter.

Camilleri added that the government is currently in discussion with police unions to announce new incentives, such as strengthening the service pension and introducing a service pension for widows and widowers whose spouses may die during active service.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa said that the goal of this recruitment drive for RPCs is to strengthen the service that the police force is able to give to the public and strengthen trust in the institution.

The public, he said, is already acknowledging this effort with studies from NSO and Eurostat registering an increase in the people's trust in the police.

A transformation strategy within the police force, Gafa continued, is having a tangible impact, as evidenced by a decrease in the crime rate.