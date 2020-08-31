Thirty one new police inspectors were sworn in on Monday.

In a statement, the Home Affairs Ministry said three of the new inspectors had only just joined the force.

Twenty five of the new inspectors are men.

Addressing a short ceremony at police headquarters in Floriana, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri urged the new inspectors to take the initiative and to "make a difference”.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà reminding the new inspectors about the importance of discipline and accountability.

“This is the only way we can win the public’s trust. We must treat the public like a strategic partner of the police force,” he said.